South Africa: Prasa Gets Five New Bosses

Stability. Stability. Stability always enters discussions about the embattled Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa. But will five new appointments make a difference in turning around the entity? And, most importantly, will trains operate next week?

"The stability, I think, is starting to take shape," said Bongisizwe Mpondo, administrator of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), on the morning of Friday 29 May as he announced five new senior management appointments.

Stability is something spoken about throughout the financially bleeding agency - and Mpondo and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula have mentioned it at various points over the past few months.

Mpondo used the word again on Friday, stating: "You will recall that at the beginning of my tenure here, the Minister of Transport, Honourable Mr Fikile Mbalula, characterised the rail agency as a broken business, and further gave us a critical task to do all we can to bring stability to this organisation."

Mpondo said part of this task was filling five key positions at the entity.

The new appointees are:

Nosipho Damasane as chief executive of Prasa Rail;

Hishaam Emeran as chief executive officer: Prasa Technical. According to Mpondo, Emeran has been acting in this position.

Neil...