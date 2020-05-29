South Africa: Local Federations Await Level 3 Clarity As World Sport Gradually Resumes

analysis

After months of coronavirus lockdowns that brought the world's sporting schedule to an abrupt halt, some high-profile events have either returned or are set to return. But for South African sport, the immediate future remains unclear.

South Africa moves to lockdown Level 3 on Monday, which brings an easing of restrictions and the reopening of more businesses after two months of constraints under the National State of Disaster.

It means the limited reopening of churches, schools and liquor stores but, for the multitude of national sports federations, it is not enough.

Regulations announced by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on Thursday stipulated that: "All gatherings are prohibited except a gathering at a professional non-contact sports match' which may include players' match officials' journalists and medical and television crew' as per directions issued by the Cabinet member responsible for sport after consultation with the Cabinet member responsible for health."

This led to some premature celebrations on social media but, as always, the devil was in the details. Those details should be supplied by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Saturday.

In Germany, the Bundesliga returned to action two weeks ago with matches taking place behind closed doors. On...