South Africa: Juveniles in Court for School Break-in

press release

After numerous incidents of schools being broken into in the province, the Verulam detectives continued with their operations to arrest all those involved in the school break-ins.

Yesterday morning at 05:00, a follow up operation was conducted by a team of detectives at Cornubia area in Verulam searching for the suspects involved in a burglary at a school that was reported earlier this month. It is alleged between March and May 2020, a school in Cornubia was broken into. The entry was gained through the window which was forced open.

A total of ten tablets, school groceries and other items were stolen. Three suspects aged 15 and 16 were traced and arrested in the Cornubia area after an intensive investigation. Eight tablets, three phone chargers and other items were recovered from the suspects. The suspects will be profiled to check if they are linked to other burglary cases reported in Verulam and surrounding areas. They suspects are appearing today in the Verulam Magistrates' Court for burglary.

"I am pleased with the recent arrests made by Verulam team of detectives, in the fight against criminals who steal and vandalise the school property. It is also disturbing to learn that most of the suspects involved in burglary at schools are juveniles. We are appealing to parents to make sure that they warry about the whereabouts of the children and also to report to the police if they find the school property at their premises," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.