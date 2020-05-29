Mauritius: COVID-19 Special Call for Proposals - Mric Receives 251 Applications

29 May 2020
The Mauritius Research and Innovation Council (MRIC) has received a total of 251 applications following its special Covid-19 call for proposals launched in early April 2020. The total value of these projects is Rs 585 million, and the amount requested from MRIC is over Rs 315 million.

The main objectives of this special call for proposals are to develop innovative and sustainable counter-measures to mitigate the direct and indirect impacts of the virus, as well as to encourage enterprises to contribute in the fight against the Covid-19.

This initiative also aims to develop and accelerate the production and adaptation of technologies and services that will assist health authorities in their work while contributing to the deployment of protective measures against the Covid-19 pandemic.

These applications were submitted by contractors, non-governmental organisations, enterprises, academic and research institutes, and other stakeholders. They are already being evaluated under a fast-track process so as to facilitate the development and implementation of the relevant proposals received.

As at date, the MRIC has approved 16 project proposals, covering both technological products and services as well as social and policy measures. These projects will take into account short and medium-term aspects related to the challenges posed by Covid-19.

