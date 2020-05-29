Somalia: 97 New Covid19 Cases Reported in Somalia

97 new COVID19 cases and five deaths have been reported in Somalia, the Ministry of Health and Social Care announced in its daily briefing.

Thirty five of the new cases were from Banadir region, 32 from the breakaway region of Somaliland, 22 from South West state and eight from Puntland state.

Sixty nine of the new infected persons are male while 28 are female.

This brings the total Covid-19 cases in the country to 1,828 with 310 recoveries and 72 deaths.

The report is a setback to the optimism expressed in recent days that the numbers of the novel Coronavirus in the country would witness a significant drop.