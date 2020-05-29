Somalia: UN Expresses Outrage Over Killing of Aid Workers Bal'ad District

29 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

An international outcry has greeting the abduction and killing of nine health care workers whose bodies were dumped along a highway.

"[Nine] health workers in Gololeey vicinity health clinic were abducted last night by unknown forces. Their bodies have been dumped on the highway near Gololeey. They have been slaughtered all. They were working for Zamzam Humanitarian agency! So tragic indeed," a Bal'ad district security official said on condition of anonymity.

Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, Mr. Adam Abdelmoula, said I he strongly condemn this outrage and await a thorough and transparent investigation.

Somalia's Cabinet Appoints the Director-General and Deputy for the newly established independent National Bureau...

Somaliland registers 32 new Covid19 cases

Unknown gun men kill elder and his bodyguard in Benadir

I am shocked to hear seven Somali health personnel and a civilian were abducted from an NGO-run health clinic located in Gololey village, Balcad District, Middle Shabelle region on 27 May. All eight were subsequently killed. Preliminary information indicates that they suffered brutal deaths"

He added "Attacks against medical facilities and personnel are unacceptable and a breach of international humanitarian law and any common decency. It is unbelievable that this attack comes at a time when Somalia is grappling to contain a triple threat of a pandemic, flooding and the resurgence of desert locust".

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.