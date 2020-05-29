Uganda: Chimpanzee Trust Gets Support From Ruparelia Foundation

29 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

The Chimpanzee Sanctuary & Wildlife Conservation Trust (Chimpanzee Trust) has received Shs10 million from Ruparelia Foundation which will be used to feed chimpanzees at Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary.

According to Dr Joshua Rukundo, the executive director of the Chimpanzee Trust, such support motivates them to protect and conserve endangered species like chimpanzees.

"These funds will go a long way to ensuring the survival of the rescued and orphaned chimpanzees in our care as we navigate the effects of a lockdown brought about by the COVID-19 global pandemic," Dr Rukundo said in a statement.

In the wake of the lockdown, Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary joined the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) to appeal for public support to sustain the conservation facility.

The sanctuary, which is part of the Koome group of islands on Lake Victoria relies 10 percent on tourists for its existence.

It is home to 50 orphaned and rescued chimpanzees.

Under 'Feeding the Chimps Campaign', the 22-year-old sanctuary, that occupies 100 acres is appealed to the public to support the feeding and care of chimpanzees with both fresh foods and cereals and games for the isolated staff.

When the COVID-19 broke out in February, the management planned for a shut-down of the sanctuary and put in place measures to help sustain operations for about six months.

However, management said later that they did not expect the outbreak to become a pandemic and force total lockdown.

"It has taken us by surprise and we find our planning inadequate. The chimpanzees feed on about 2,625 kilogrammes of fruits and vegetables every month, supplied now every 10 days," Dr Rukundo, said on May 7.

The chimpanzees, he said need about 500 kilogrammes of posho and millet in equal measure as well as 50 kilogrammes of soy, every month.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.