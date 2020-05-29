Uganda: Chimpanzee Trust Gets Support From Ruparelia Foundation

The Chimpanzee Sanctuary & Wildlife Conservation Trust (Chimpanzee Trust) has received Shs10 million from Ruparelia Foundation which will be used to feed chimpanzees at Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary.

According to Dr Joshua Rukundo, the executive director of the Chimpanzee Trust, such support motivates them to protect and conserve endangered species like chimpanzees.

"These funds will go a long way to ensuring the survival of the rescued and orphaned chimpanzees in our care as we navigate the effects of a lockdown brought about by the COVID-19 global pandemic," Dr Rukundo said in a statement.

In the wake of the lockdown, Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary joined the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) to appeal for public support to sustain the conservation facility.

The sanctuary, which is part of the Koome group of islands on Lake Victoria relies 10 percent on tourists for its existence.

It is home to 50 orphaned and rescued chimpanzees.

Under 'Feeding the Chimps Campaign', the 22-year-old sanctuary, that occupies 100 acres is appealed to the public to support the feeding and care of chimpanzees with both fresh foods and cereals and games for the isolated staff.

When the COVID-19 broke out in February, the management planned for a shut-down of the sanctuary and put in place measures to help sustain operations for about six months.

However, management said later that they did not expect the outbreak to become a pandemic and force total lockdown.

"It has taken us by surprise and we find our planning inadequate. The chimpanzees feed on about 2,625 kilogrammes of fruits and vegetables every month, supplied now every 10 days," Dr Rukundo, said on May 7.

The chimpanzees, he said need about 500 kilogrammes of posho and millet in equal measure as well as 50 kilogrammes of soy, every month.