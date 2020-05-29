Namibia: We Are Guilty - Geingob

Dr. Hage Geingob / Facebook
Journalists question President Geingob and other Namibian officials during a media briefing on COVID-19 in Windhoek (screen shot).
29 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Tuyeimo Haidula and Ester Mbathera

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob yesterday admitted contravening the lockdown regulations when the Swapo Party held a birthday celebration in April at parliament in Windhoek.

The party celebrated its 60th anniversary at an event that was broadcast live on NBC radio stations, its television channel, as well as a live stream on the national broadcaster's social media platforms. Geingob said the party admitted guilt and not being on the right side of the law, and was consequently punished.

"We admitted guilt and we were punished. Don't fight the police," he said and added that the Ndilimani cultural troupe was not at the party as previously reported.

The president made these remarks during a media briefing at State House where he urged members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and not fight them.

He also urged police officers to not abuse their power or use force when enforcing the law.

Initially the ruling party denied holding a birthday party, a move which was heavily criticised by the public.

Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga last month confirmed a case was opened against Swapo for contravening lockdown rules. Ndeitunga yesterday confirmed to The Namibian the party paid a N$2 000 fine.

"This should be a lesson to everyone that no one is above the law, and the law should be respected by all. Everyone should comply. The law will be applied fairly and equally without fear or favour," he said.

