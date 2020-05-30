Zimbabwe: Farmers Urged to De-Stock

30 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

LIVESTOCK farmers have been advised to adopt mitigatory measures to protect animals from deaths related to climate change.

Last year, farmers lost over 50 000 cattle to drought and expectations are high that more cattle could be lost this year if farmers do not take heed of advice to climate-proof the sector through different measures such as de-stocking, growing fodder crops, hay baling and conserving stover.

Provinces mostly affected by poverty deaths are Matabeleland, Masvingo, Midlands and some parts of Mashonaland Central.

Department of Veterinary Services chief director, Dr Josphat Nyika, said on Wednesday that Matabeleland South had seven districts badly affected by poverty deaths, with the province losing over 30 000 cattle.

"More than 50 000 cattle succumbed to poverty deaths during the 2018/19 season, with Matabeleland South recording the highest cases," he said.

"While the 2018/2019 season was not so good in terms of rains, the 2019/2020 is even worse.

"If farmers do not take heed, more cattle are going to die.

"There is no grazing in the farming areas. It is also risky for animals to move long distances in search of grazing and water as this may lead to the spread of diseases such as foot and mouth."

Dr Nyika urged farmers to de-stock by selling old and non-productive cattle.

Farmers could use the proceeds to buy feed.

Dr Nyika said not all farmers should de-stock as they could buy survival feed, which was specifically prepared for drought conditions.

Farmers could also make use of grain stover from the preservation of maize, wheat, sorghum and soyabean, which was normally done at this stage.

The stover could then be ammoniated through treatment with urea, under veterinary officers' supervision.

"De-worming or dosing is another option that can be used by farmers to protect their livestock," said Dr Nyika.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.