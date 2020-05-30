Namibia: Salaries Take Bulk of Education Budget

29 May 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Albertina Nakale

The basic education ministry, which received the largest allocation of N $14.2 billion of the national budget, will spend about N$10.9 billion on personnel expenditure.

The total national budget allocation for 2020/21 amounts to N$72.8 billion and is largely aimed at restarting a Namibian economy that - just as the rest of the world - has been brought to its knees by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry's allocation is the highest followed by health, which received N$7.95 billion among other key allocations in the 2020/21 budget as presented by finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi on Wednesday in the National Assembly.

The education personnel expenditure is slightly lower than the 2019/20 budget of N$11.6 billion and that of 2018/19, which stood at N$11.2 billion for the same purpose.

Out of the N$14.2 billion overall basic education budget, N$10.9 billion will be used for staff-related expenditures which include salaries amounting to N$9.5 billion, while N$1.1 billion goes to staff contributions to the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF).

About N$216 million goes to other conditions of service, while N$34 million is earmarked for contributions to the Social Security Commission.

According to estimates of revenue, income, and expenditure for the 2020/21 financial year, the ministry will spend N$343.1 million on goods and other services, which includes travel and subsistence allowance; materials and supplies; transport; utilities; maintenance expenses and property rental and related charges.

Due to Covid-19, Shiimi announced an emergency budget of N$600 million which is availed to the Ministry of Basic Education, Arts and Culture for the provision of water, ablution facilities, and hostels at about 193 schools, countrywide.

"The ministry is finalising an implementation strategy to fast-track the procurement of these goods and services," he noted.

Meanwhile, higher education received N$3.2 billion or 5.1% of the total allocation.

Out of the N$3.2 billion total allocations, N$900.2 million has been allocated towards the University of Namibia, N$503.9 million for the Namibia University of Science and Technology and N$1.5 billion for Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF), including a guarantee-backed loan facility of N$238 million.

Shiimi emphasised that such resource outlay reflects the government's commitment to invest in the youth and human capital development as the central driver for sustainable development, employability, and poverty reduction over time.

Out of the total budget allocation, N$50.5 million will be spend on personnel expenditure, of which N$35.3 million goes to salaries, compared to N$37.3 million spent during 2019/20 and N$36.3 million in 2018/19 financial year.

About N$3.3 million goes to staff contributions to GIPF, while N$11.9 million has been earmarked for other conditions of service, and N$105 million goes to employers' contribution to the Social Security Commission.

- anakale@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.