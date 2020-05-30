Namibia: Windhoek Receives 20 000 Masks From Shanghai

Shanghai, one of the four municipalities of the People's Republic of China and a sister city to Windhoek, has donated 20 000 face masks to help the Namibia capital city to contain the pandemic that has sickened millions.

Shanghai is located on the southern estuary of the Yangtze River, with the Huangpu River dissecting the city with a population of 24.2 million and is recognised as one of the global centres of finance and innovation.

Last Friday, the Embassy of China handed over 20 000 pieces of N95 respiratory devices to the City of Windhoek, designed to achieve a close facial fit and efficient at preventing the filtration of airborne particles, including the coronavirus.

"Shanghai and Windhoek are the first pair of sister cities between China and Namibia and have kept cordial relations and close ties since 1995," said Yang Jun, the deputy head of the Chinese Embassy at the handover ceremony.

"Shanghai cared about the health of people in Windhoek since Covid-19 reached Namibia and decided to give a helping hand, which once again demonstrates the profound friendship between the people of the two cities and our two countries," noted the Chinese diplomat.

Expressing sincere gratitude to Shanghai, deputy mayor of Windhoek Ian Subasubani said Shanghai is one of the first sister cities that has offered help to Windhoek.

Ian Subasubani regards the donation of masks as a sign of a joint commitment to a strong friendship and a working international solidity.

He also said that Shanghai has done a good job in dealing with the Covid-19, a praiseworthy effort worth emulating by Windhoek.

The donation includes 3000 N95 surgical masks and 17000 KN 95 masks. So far, the Chinese government and enterprises generously donated 10 much sought-after ventilators, more than 160 000 masks, 20 000 testing kits and other essential medical supplies needed by Namibia.

The second batch of Chinese government donation to Namibia, including 165 000 masks, 5 000 protective suits, 7 000 medical goggles and gloves, are expected to arrive soon in Namibia.