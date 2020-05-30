Malawi: Deported Malawians Arrive From South Africa

30 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By By Andrew Ndhlovu

Lilongwe — 145 Malawians who were recently deported from South Africa arrived in the country on Friday through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

Ministry of Health Principal Secretary Dr. Dan Namarika and the members of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 welcomed the deportees upon arrical at KIA.

Addressing the media Dr Namarika said that they have welcomed the deported Malawians as this is their home.

"These are our brothers and we want them to feel at home by taking care of them with a good place where they can rest as we are waiting for their Coronavirus tests to be conducted," Namarika said.

He further said that when the results are out those negative will be taken to their districts of origin.

"As government we are providing them with everything. From here, after the results are out and those that will be found negative will be dispatched to their respective districts," he said.

Those found positive will be managed by health personnel in places which government has put in place.

In his remarks Deputy Director for Disaster, Response and Recovery in the Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events, Dyce Nkhoma, said government has, through the Ministry, provided blankets and food for the deportees.

"As ministry we have identified a place for these people to stay and we are also giving them food, soap and two blankets for each one of them," Nkhoma said.

He added that government will make sure that they are well taken care of until everyone reaches their homes safe.

The country is expecting to receive 600 Malawians from South Africa who are stranded after the corona virus outbreak.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

