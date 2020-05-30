Nigeria: PDP Reacts As Court Acquits Adeleke of Exam Malpractice

30 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Shina Abubakar - Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has described the acquittal of its Governorship candidate in the 2018 election in the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke as a victory over 'pedestrian gangsterism'.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on Friday discharged and acquit Senator Adeleke of charges of examination malpractice leveled against him by the Police in the build-up to the election.

Reacting to the victory in a statement on Friday, the PDP Publicity Secretary in Osun Sunday Bisi described the purported examination malpractice case as a trap set to distract the Adeleke during the poll.

The party in a statement issued shortly after the ruling by Justice Ekwoh Of the federal high court in Abuja discharging and acquitting Senator Ademola Adeleke of all charges of examination malpractices levelled against him by the Inspector General of Police,

It also congratulated Senator Adeleke for his steadfastness in his long but sure-footed pursuit of justice, describing him as a proverbial cat with nine lives.

The party further appealed to its members in the state to close ranks at all levels and build on the feat achieved by the former Senator to lead the ship of the party to victory in future election.

"We appeal to Senator Ademola Adeleke not to be discouraged in his efforts at exposing and defeating all forces of evil who out of collaborative greed, have resorted to mindless lies, wicked trickery and subterfuge to perpetuate their trade of looting the state to grand zero and subjecting the helpless populace to undue hardship, while reducing the state to a laughing stock amongst its peers in the country.

"The victory is deserving and a pointer to the fact that no matter how long lies fly, it will surely crash on the rock of truth and justice", the party said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

