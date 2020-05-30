Tanzania: Phillip Mangula Makes First Public Appearance Months After Poisoning Claims

Dar es Salaam — The CCM National Vice Chairman (Mainland), Philip Mangula was among national figures who attended a high profile event in Dodoma where President John Magufuli laid a foundation stone for the construction of State House offices.

Mr Mangula's appearance in public comes more than two months after reports emerged that he had been poisoned at the party's headquarters in the commercial capital-Dar es Salaam.

"Among people attending today's event include former Prime Ministers John Malecela and Mizengo Pinda. Together with us this event is also attended by the CCM national vice chairman (Mainland) Philip Mangula and party's secretary general Bashiru Ally," said the event's master of ceremony Gerson Msigwa.

Addressing a press conference on March 9, 2020, the Dar es Salaam Regional Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa said Mr Mangula collapsed while attending the party's meeting which was meant to discuss several issues including disciplining some high profile party's cadres.

"On February 28, the Police force in Dar es Salaam received reports that the CCM vice chairman Mr Mangula had been poisoned while attending the party's meeting at party's headquarters," said Mr Mambosasa.

He added: Mr Mangula was rushed to Muhimbili National Hospital where he was admitted at the Intensive care unit, police in collaboration with other organs have since established that Mangula was indeed poisoned.

He said that how Mr Mangula was poisoned is a matter that is still being investigated, he, however, promised that the culprits would be brought to book.

It was at that meeting which was chaired by the CCM's Chairman Dr John Pombe Magufuli that former minister of foreign affairs Bernard Membe was expelled, Abdulrahman Kinana was suspended for 18 months and Yusuf Makamba was pardoned.

However, since then, the police and leaders of the ruling CCM have remained tight lipped over Mr Mangula's health as well as the progress of investigations launched by the police.