Kenya: Mombasa COVID-19 Deaths Linked to Lifestyle Diseases

Non-communicable diseases were the underlying common factor among those who have died of Covid-19 in Mombasa.

According to data seen by the Saturday Nation, at least 26 of the 32 people who succumbed to the virus in Mombasa had diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart-related diseases.

The revelation comes as a study published in the Diabetologia journal found that one in 10 diabetics with the coronavirus dies within seven days of hospital admission. The study featured more than 1,300 patients.

"The presence of diabetic complications and advanced age increase the risk of death," the researchers said.

The study showed that problems related to larger arteries in the heart, brain and legs were reported in more than 40 per cent of the patients. The presence of either type of complication doubled the risk of death by the 17th day of hospitalisation.

STRATEGY CHANGED

Mombasa's Old Town is leading with 10 deaths, Ganjoni four, Bondeni three, Kenya Ports Authority two, Kisauni two, Majengo two, Bamburi one, Nyali one and Jomvu one. The youngest victim was 38 years old while the oldest was 84.

"We have a Covid-19 positive patient with a pacemaker. Some 99 per cent of those who succumbed in Mombasa had underlying health issues," said Mombasa County Health Chief Officer Khadija Shikely.

In an interview with the Saturday Nation at the Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) Covid-19 Treatment Centre, Dr Shikely said the county has been forced to change strategy due to the emerging threats.

"We are now working with the communities to help us go house to house get to know who is there and convince them to test. We have told the community health volunteers and our partners to look at women who are 30 to 50 years old and who are not much mobile and sick," she said.

The county government wants residents to take care of the old, ensure they are tested and get treatment in good time. She said many people are hesitant to go for testing because of stigma.

Mvita has recorded 243 cases, Likoni has 57, Kisauni 56, Nyali 55, Changamwe 36 and Jomvu 29. The total number of patients who have recovered stands at 143.

