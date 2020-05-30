Tanzania: Arusha It Is for Kabuga, Judge Rules

30 May 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Ivan R. Mugisha

Aruling that the trial of Félicien Kabuga, the alleged top financier of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, will be held at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in Arusha, Tanzania, has broken the hearts of survivors who wanted him tried in Rwanda where he is said to have committed the crimes.

The ruling on Wednesday by Judge William H. Sekule also blocks Kabuga's trial from being held in The Hague, Netherlands, at the IRMCT Appeals chamber, a proposition that had been requested by Serge Brammertz, the chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Tribunal.

Kabuga, who was arrested earlier this month in Paris after 26 years on the run, is expected to be transferred to the war crimes tribunal in Arusha.

The judge dismissed a motion by the chief prosecutor for Mr Kabuga's arrest warrant to be modified for him to be temporarily transferred to The Hague, due to air travel restrictions caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The motion's reliance upon "potential" litigation before French courts opposing Mr Kabuga's transfer to Arusha, which the prosecutor asserts might delay it, is not a sufficiently compelling basis to modify the Arrest Warrant and Order for Transfer at this time," he ruled.

"In view of the above, the motion is not sufficiently supported. If transfer to the Arusha Branch is not possible at the relevant time, appropriate relief may be sought. For the foregoing reasons, I dismiss the motion."

Earlier, genocide survivors in Rwanda and abroad had signed a petition requesting for his trial to be held "where he committed the alleged crimes".

"On behalf of survivors of the genocide against the Tutsi, Ibuka and its partner survivors' organisations would like to articulate their gentle request to the IRMCT and UNSC for the referral of Félicien Kabuga to stand trial in Rwanda where he committed the alleged crimes."

Rwandan prosecutors say they respect the decision to try Kabuga in Arusha, and are actively working with prosecutors to provide evidence required in the impending trial.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.