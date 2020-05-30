Uganda: Six Companies Authorised to Make Facemasks As Govt Moves to Ease Lockdown

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has authorised six companies to produce non-medical facemasks for over 30 million Ugandans aged six and above as government moves to ease the virus induced lockdown.

President Museveni recently said opening up the country would mean everyone wears a facemask while in public places.

He further noted that he would lift restrictions on public transport starting June 4 but the driver and all passengers would be required to wear government supplied facemasks.

Ms Sylvia Kirabo, the UNBS principal public relations officer identified the six companies as Linda Packaging Products ltd, South Range Nyanza ltd, Evergreen Safaries Ltd, Jude Color Solutions Ltd, Winfred Fashion Designs Ltd and Fine Spinners Ltd.

READ

Public transport to open in June when all Ugandans have face-masks, says Museveni

Museveni opens facemask factory

She said this was part of their mandate to protect Ugandans from buying substandard non-medical facemasks which could be harmful to their health, in the wake of COVID-19. "UNBS is also giving out free non-medical facemask standards to aid certification of facemask manufacturers and mass production of non-medical facemasks that meet the national quality standards," she said.

So far, 55 companies have applied for certification, but Ms Kirabo says the number of companies certified to manufacture non-medical facemasks is expected to increase.

More than 60 countries worldwide that have lifted lockdowns now require people to cover their faces when they leave home, especially on public transport and in shops.

However, in some countries, the rules are not always adhered to, either for lack of money, availability or because of scepticism over efficiency of masks.

The government announced that some companies were already manufacturing reusable masks and each piece on retail market would go for about Shs2,000.

In its guidelines, the US Centres for Disease Control (CDC) says facemasks should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use. Be careful not to touch eyes, nose, and mouth and wash hands immediately after removing it.