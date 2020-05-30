Tanzania: JPM Lays New State House Base Today

PRESIDENT John Magufuli is today scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the construction of Chamwino State House in Dodoma, an event that will be streamed live by the electronic media.

The foundation stone will be laid by Dr Magufuli, Mama Maria Nyerere, on behalf of the Father of the nation, the late Julius Nyerere, retired Presidents of the second, third and fourth phase presidents Mr Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Benjamin Mkapa and Dr J akaya Kikwete.

A statement availed to the media by the Director of Presidential Communication, Mr Gerson Msigwa, stated that the festivities are expected to begin at 3:00 am.

On Friday, President Magufuli inspected preparations for the event.

Chamwino area was chosen by Founding President Mwalimu Nyerere as the spot on which the State House should be built in the early 1970s.