Tanzania: JPM Lays New State House Base Today

30 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Hilda Mhagama

PRESIDENT John Magufuli is today scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the construction of Chamwino State House in Dodoma, an event that will be streamed live by the electronic media.

The foundation stone will be laid by Dr Magufuli, Mama Maria Nyerere, on behalf of the Father of the nation, the late Julius Nyerere, retired Presidents of the second, third and fourth phase presidents Mr Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Benjamin Mkapa and Dr J akaya Kikwete.

A statement availed to the media by the Director of Presidential Communication, Mr Gerson Msigwa, stated that the festivities are expected to begin at 3:00 am.

On Friday, President Magufuli inspected preparations for the event.

Chamwino area was chosen by Founding President Mwalimu Nyerere as the spot on which the State House should be built in the early 1970s.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.