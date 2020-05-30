Sudan: Governor of Gedarif State Visits Citizens Injured in Ethiopian Aggression

Gedarif — The caretaker Wali (governor) of Gedarif State, Maj. Gen. Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Gayoum, accompanied by the Commander of the Eastern Military Area and the Commander of the Second Infantry Division, Saturday inspected at the Medical Corps and the Emergency Hospitals thecitizens who were wounded Thursday in the heinous Ethiopian attack on Birka Norein.

In a press statement, the caretaker Wali (governor) has spoken about clear ambitions at the Ethiopian side in the Sudanese territories, despite the recognition by the Ethiopian party of the border agreement signed between the two countries since the year 1903 AD, describing what is happening on the ground as a systematic work.

He said that the total agricultural areas assaulted by the Ethiopian side since the 1960s amounted to 700,000 acres, stating that he does not rule out any scenarios on the ground, but he stressed that the Armed Forces is ready to protect Sudanese citizens and lands.

At the same time, he expressed his hope that the ongoing contacts between the two countries will lead to results conducive to the settlement of this file.