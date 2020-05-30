Somalia: Puntland to Reopen Court Sessions

Puntland is looking to reopen court sessions.

On Saturday, officials from the health ministry and the judiciary met to explore the possibility.

The two sides discussed on how they can resume court services in Puntland at the same time people following government set measures to combat the deadly respiratory disease that has so far claimed 6 lives in Puntland.

Somalia received $1.9 billion of development assistance in 2019

UN expresses outrage over killing of aid workers Bal'ad district

97 new covid19 cases reported in Somalia

"People will have to put on masks, gloves and also their fever will be checked before proceeding to the court," said Dr Abdirizaq Hersi Hassan.

He said the courts can functioning and prevent the epidemic of covid19 from invading the courtroom in large crowds.

Puntland court chief Noor Isse Mohamed also added the court can resume while people practising social distancing.