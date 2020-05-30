Ghana: GFA Congratulates Justice Amadu Tanko

30 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Sports Reporter

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on behalf of the entire football fraternity, has congratulated the newly-appointed Justice of the Supreme Court (JSC) Issifu Omoro Amadu Tanko.

Amadu Tanko JSC was a former Appeals Committee Chairman of the GFA.

He was sworn into office last Friday, May 22, 2020 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to begin his eminent service as Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

His Lordship, Amadu Tanko got appointed to the High Court in 2008 and was promoted to the Court of Appeal after four years.

"We are profoundly proud, but unsurprised by the achievements and the well-deserved elevation of Justice Issifu Omoro Amadu Tanko," a GFA statement said.

The statement added that as a former Chairman of the GFA Appeals Committee and other judicial bodies of the Football Association, Justice Tanko's contribution to the judicial jurisprudence of the GFA could not be overemphasised.

"His knowledge, dedication and humility are also well known to us."

It said Amadu Tanko JSC has glittered wherever he had worked and that quality has manifested in the confidence both the Executive and Legislative arm of government have reposed in him.

The GFA wished the Supreme Court Judge Amadu Tanko the very best "as he begins his important journey for the nation."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

