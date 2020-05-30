Somalia: Somali Gov to Launch Probe in to the Killing of 8 Health Workers

Local elders in Gololeey district 10 KM from Balád town accused SNA for the killing of The 8 health workers

Ahmed Abdi Hassan a famous elder told Radio Dalsan that they believe the health workers were killed by SNA soldiers after their vehicle was hit by an IED killing 10 SNA and in retailiation shot dead the aid workers.

97 new covid19 cases reported in Somalia

Somalia's Cabinet Appoints the Director-General and Deputy for the newly established independent National Bureau...

Somaliland registers 32 new Covid19 cases

FG issues statement that probe will launched.

The hearth workers were based at a medical center in Gololey, 10 kilometers from Bal'ad town in Hirshabelle State.