Somalia: Somali Gov to Launch Probe in to the Killing of 8 Health Workers

29 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Local elders in Gololeey district 10 KM from Balád town accused SNA for the killing of The 8 health workers

Ahmed Abdi Hassan a famous elder told Radio Dalsan that they believe the health workers were killed by SNA soldiers after their vehicle was hit by an IED killing 10 SNA and in retailiation shot dead the aid workers.

97 new covid19 cases reported in Somalia

Somalia's Cabinet Appoints the Director-General and Deputy for the newly established independent National Bureau...

Somaliland registers 32 new Covid19 cases

FG issues statement that probe will launched.

The hearth workers were based at a medical center in Gololey, 10 kilometers from Bal'ad town in Hirshabelle State.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.