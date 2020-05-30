Rwanda Reports Six New Cases of COVID-19

29 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda on Friday, May 29 confirmed six new cases of Covid-19 and two recoveries.

The latest patients, got from 1,340 samples tested over a period of 24 hours, brought the tally of confirmed cases to 355, of which 247 have been discharged from treatment centres after recovery.

In total, the country has so far conducted 65,608 sample tests for Covid-19 since outbreak in March.

According to the Ministry of Health, infections of this pandemic in Rwanda are being carried by people who upon arrival in the country undergo a mandatory test, especially truck drivers and their assistants.

So far Rwanda has eased a nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, allowing some businesses to resume operation.

It is expected that on June 1 motorcyclists will also be given a green light to transport passengers, as well as cross-provincial movements being permitted after more than two months under restrictions.

Meanwhile, citizens are still urged to abide by Covid-19 precautionary measures such as regular washing of hands and self-distancing and wearing face masks when in public or multi-family compounds.

