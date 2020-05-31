Uganda: COVID-19 - Uganda's Cases Soar to 413 As 84 People Test Positive

COVID-19
31 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Job Bwire

Uganda has reported 84 new cases of Covid-19, the highest number registered in a single day ever since the first case was confirmed in the East African country in March this year.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday morning said the country's total number of confirmed cases had risen to 413.

Of these, 52 cases are truck drivers, 50 of whom arrived from South Sudan via Elegu, while two arrived from Kenya through Busia.

Additionally, 32 cases are contacts to previously confirmed cases.

"All were under quarantine at the time of testing," said a statement posted on the ministry's social media platforms.

Relatedly, 51 foreign truck drivers who tested positive at points of entry were denied entry and handed over to their country of origin.

So far, 72 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals across the country.

The total number of people tested Saturday is 1,835.

Recently, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine expressed concern that the community contacts of the truck drivers might be spreading the disease because some of them are yet to be traced.

If Dr Atwine's fears are valid, the spread of the disease among communities during such a time when government is starting to ease the lockdown could cause a spike in the number of cases confirmed.

It is estimated that one asymptomatic COVID-19 patient can spread the disease to as many as 80 people or even more.

President Museveni is on Monday (June 1, 2020) expected to give further guidance on matters regarding COVID-19 and the way forward.

In his previous televised addresses, Mr Museveni said wearing a facemask would be made compulsory for everyone aged six and above as the country moves to ease the virus induced lockdown.

