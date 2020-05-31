Sudan Summons Ethiopia's Charge d'Affaires to Officially Protest Incursions

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Sudan on Saturday summoned the Ethiopian Charge d'Affairs to officially protest what it called an Ethiopian army backed militia intrusion inside Sudanese national territories over the weekend.

An official statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday, said the Ethiopian diplomat to Khartoum was summoned to the Ministry to officially protest the incursion of Ethiopian militias supported by the Ethiopian army and their assault on the Sudanese citizens and the Armed Forces inside the Sudanese territories.

It said the attack led to the death of a number of Sudanese officers and members of the Armed Forces and citizens, including children.

The statement said the Neighboring Countries Department at the Ministry has conveyed to the Ethiopian Charge d'Affaires the "condemnation and rejection by the Sudanese government of this heinous attack, which came at a time preparations were underway in Khartoum to convene the second meeting of the high-level joint committee on the border issues", due to be co-chaired by the Sudanese Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister.

The statement said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded that action be taken to end such attacks, and "warned the sustainability and progress of cooperation between the two countries must be based on mutual respect for the sovereignty, independence and borders" of each of them and the right of their peoples to live in safety and peace and to use their natural and economic resources without encroachment or aggression of any party on the other.

E N D

MO/AS

