Angola: COVID-19 - Angola Reaches 84 Positive Cases

Luanda — Three more positive cases of covid-19, involving two Angolans and one Guinea-Conakry national, were detected Saturday in Luanda, bringing the total number in the country to 84.

According to the secretary of state for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, during the daily covid-19 update briefing, the three are cases of local transmission.

The cases were detected within the Multiperfil clinic cordon sanitaire, involving two Angolans of 82 and 43 years of age and one from Hoji Ya Henda neighbourhood - the 35-year old foreigner.

With the three new cases, the number of positive cases of covid-19 in the country rises to 84, four deaths, 18 recoveries and 59 active patients. Two children of one year and two months of age are included.

The health authorities are also following up 455 suspected cases and 1.140 contacts of contacts.