Mauritius: Resumption of Work in Public Sector As From 01 June 2020

30 May 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Following the Government's decision to lift the Curfew on 30 May 2020, all officers of the Public Service are to resume work as from 01 June 2020.

In a Circular letter issued, today, by the Ministry of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, the Secretary for Public Service, Mr Swaminathan Ragen, requests all Supervising Officers to ensure that appropriate sanitary precautions and procedures are being set up at the level of all Ministries and Departments to ensure a safe working environment for everyone.

They should also ensure where possible and without disrupting service delivery, flexible time working arrangements and the Work-from-Home Scheme.

