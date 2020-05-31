Kenya: COVID-19 - Kenya Records 143 New Cases

Kenya's Covid-19 cases on Saturday rose to 1,888 after 143 more people tested positive after testing 2959 samples in the past 24 hours, the Health ministry announced.

At the same time, 26 more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 464.

While making the announcements during the daily briefings Saturday afternoon, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said that the fight against the virus needs collective responsibility, solidarity and steadfastness as the Covid-19 cases are not going down.

Dr Aman said the new positive cased comprise 120 males and 33 females aged between one month and 88 years old.

Nairobi had 86 cases, Mombasa, 25 Kiambu in central Kenya six while Busia, Kwale, and Migori counties had three cases each. Kisii, Garissa, Isiolo and Makueni had one case each. Of the cases in Nairobi, Kibra slum had 21.

So far, 33 counties have been affected by the virus.

Dr Aman said asymptomatic cases are a risk to the community. He urged Kenyans to behave responsibly and protect themselves from the virus.