South Africa: Level 3 Lockdown - Public and Private Game Farms to Open but Only for Self-Service Excursions

30 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Private and public game farms will open for self-service excursions and hiking will resume, but not in groups during Level 3 lockdown.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said accommodation would be allowed to operate, except for leisure activities.

Hunting and gaming activities will resume, while car rentals companies will be allowed to operate.

Kubayi-Ngubane said the tourism industry contributed a lot to the economy of the country, with the hunting industry alone contributing an estimated R2 billion annually.

Establishments would no longer require a letter from her to operate.

"They are required to ensure that they accommodate those in the permitted services and keep records for inspections by the department," said Kubayi-Ngubane.

Prohibited

She added conferences, events, entertainment activities, casinos and leisure travel were still prohibited.

"It must be noted that some of the conference venues have been used in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and they are allowed to be operational, including being used for distribution points of social relief measures.

"As parts of the economy are opening up, tourism activities that are supportive have to re-open. As some strategic sectors of the economy will need to operate during lockdown, such sectors will need tourism services, even before the sector is fully opened for leisure."

She said restaurants would only do deliveries and allow customer to collect their food and alcohol.

Kubayi-Ngubane added tourist guides, tour operators, travel agents and tourism information officers would return to work.

