Sudan: Democratic Unionist Party Affirms Its Support to Armed Forces

Khartoum — The Democratic Unionist Party (Origin) has affirmed its support to the Armed Forces in preserving the country's sovereignty and protecting its borders, appreciating the heroic role of the Army in confronting the Ethiopian military attack on the country's eastern borders.

In a statement, a copy of which was received by SUNA, the Democratic Unionist Party has called for exploiting all means to build a modern and national army that plays its role in protecting the country's borders and natural resources.

The party called on the Ethiopian leadership to take into account the good neighborliness and historical relations between the two peoples and to desist from repeating such negative attempts that will not be for the benefit of the two countries, the region and the international peace and security.