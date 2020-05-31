Mauritania: Antismoking Activist Helping to Kick the Habit in Mauritania

Nouakchott — Twenty-one-year-old university student Sidi Bolle grew up being warned against smoking. He has never taken a drag on a cigarette, he says. "Tobacco kills, voila," comes a ready response as to why he is leading a student association of antismoking campaigners.

Every so often he gives talks about the dangers of smoking and organizes online health information campaigns with fellow medical students at the University of Nouakchott. Their means are modest: the association is mostly self-funded, although occasional external financing comes through.

"We have had a considerable impact on the community," reckons Mr Bolle, recalling a 2019 online campaign which he says reached 100 000 people through Facebook in a month. "The fight against tobacco use in Mauritania needs a stronger push especially among the youth."

"Limited understanding of the dangers of smoking or lack of concern are some of the impediments" to cutting tobacco use in Mauritania, Mr Bolle says.

In 2018, Mauritania passed a law regulating the production, importation, consumption, sale, distribution, and promotion of tobacco and tobacco products. It bans the publicity of tobacco and imposes health warnings on packs of tobacco products. The law also requires the sensitization of the population on the dangers of tobacco with the youth being a major priority. Tobacco consumption in public places is banned by the law, according to Tobacco Control Laws, an online repository of global anti-tobacco legislation.

World Health Organization points out that tobacco kills up to half of its users, with more than 8 million dying every year. Around 80% of tobacco users are in low- and middle-income countries. "Tobacco use is an addiction and we are targeting everyone concerned," says Mr Bolle.

Ten years ago, Mr Bolle began taking part in school-sponsored antismoking campaigns. This lit up the drive to pursue antitobacco activism which has become the lead project of his university campaign group.

"We are a small student organization making modest efforts with great impact, especially on social media," he says. "Lack of funding has never stopped us. With conviction all is possible."