Nigeria: Police Debunk Rumour of Fresh Attack in Southern Kaduna

30 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna

Police in Kaduna State have debunked a story circulating on social media claiming fresh attacks in Southern Kaduna.

Police command in the state described the story as fake, saying it was deliberately disseminated to create fear and apprehension in the minds of people.

The spokesman of the command, ASP Mohammed Jalige in a statement urged the public to disregard it, assuring that the police command would not spare any effort in making sure that law and order is maintained in the area.

According to him, "The attention of the Kaduna State Police Command has been drawn to a Fake and maliciously fabricated story being circulated on social media, purportedly issued by the National President of Adara Development Association dated 28th May, 2020 captioned Again Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Southern Kaduna Communities in which the writer reported that there are fresh attacks on some communities in Kajuru L.G.A where he claimed that from January to May, 2020 people were killed and many injured and displaced from their homes.

"The Command therefore, wishes to categorically debunk the story in its entirety as fake and deliberately disseminated to create fear and apprehension in the minds of peace loving people of Kaduna State and Kajuru in particular."

"The fabricated and malicious figures being circulated in the media should be disregarded and discountenanced by the general public and all media houses should endeavor to seek for clarifications on security matters through the Commissioner of Police or the Public Relations Department to avoid being caught in circulating fake news as the consequences of such would be very dire."

He noted that the command has upgraded security within the affected areas of Kajuru/Kasuwan Magani, by deploying more Police men in synergy with other sister security agencies on the directive of the Commissioner of Police CP UM MURI to ensure that there is no further break down of law and order in the area while concerted efforts are being made through Community engagement strategies to enlighten the affected areas against reprisal attacks.

