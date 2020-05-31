Kenya: You Must Walk the Talk, Govt Tells Leaders After Atwoli Convened Huge Meeting

31 May 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The government has warned leaders operating with impunity after dozens convened in Kajiado, in total disregard of the COVID-19 containment measures.

The meeting in Kajiado was convened by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli at his residence where he invited Luhya leaders in elective positions and those in government-including Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

It was the subject discussions on social media on Saturday, with many accusing the government of double-speak by failing to stop such meetings.

Many said police were only arresting ordinary Kenyans while allowing leaders to break public health regulations at will, despite the spike in positive cases which rose to 1,888 on Saturday after 143 cases were detected.

"It is disturbing and disheartening to observe from time to time the casual manner in which some of us in leadership positions practice the containment measures," said Rashid Aman, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

He appealed to the leaders to lead by example in the fight against COVID-19.

"As leaders, it is of crucial importance that we walk the talk, we must lead by example. It does not help if we continue to appeal to our people to wear masks in public places yet some of us as leaders' we do not do the same," he said.

He was non-committal on whether action will be taken against Atwoli and leaders who attended the Friday meeting at his residence.

"I would not want to respond to that because we have sectors that are in charge of implementing such measures," he said Saturday, in response to a question from a journalist during a media briefing on COVID-19.

Most of the leaders who attended the meeting in Kajiado County, outside the capital Nairobi which is one of the counties with a cessation of movement for recording high virus numbers.

Aman stressed that the success in the fight against the virus will be pegged on the input by members of the public.

"People must play their part in the campaign and their part is to cooperate and take responsibility given the fact that a majority of Kenyans might be carrying the virus and are unaware of it," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.