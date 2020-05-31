Zimbabwe: Absentee MDC Alliance MPs Face Sanctions - Mudenda

Spread This News

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda has threatened to come hard on MDC Alliance MPs who have taken a hard-line position to boycott parliament in protest over what they find to be his biased expulsion of four party legislators at the behest of a faction led by Thokozani Khupe.

This came after independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa had called on Mudenda to speedily resolve absenteeism from among Alliance legislators in order to restore the vibrancy of debate in the house.

Mliswa argued Zanu PF MPs did not have the spine to demand accountability by the executive, which comprises their party bosses.

In his response, Mudenda warned time shall come for parliament to stamp its authority and exercise decisive action on legislators who have deliberately absented themselves from the business of the house.

"Honourable Mliswa, your calls of concern are correct. The missing members need not be reminded that they took an oath to be here.

"It is not the responsibility of the chair to order them to come to Parliament. Standing rules and Orders will be invoked as the time comes," he said.

MPs from the Nelson Chamisa led opposition took a stand to 'disengage' from the house when Mudenda expelled four senior party legislators following written communication by reinstated MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora.

Mwonzora has joined forces with Khupe to revive the main opposition's 2014 structures as ordered by the courts as part of attempts to resolve the drawn-out MDC leadership feud.

The expelled MPs are Thabitha Khumalo, Prosper Mutseyami, Charlton Hwende and Senator Lilian Timveos.

The Chamisa led group is up in arms Mudenda has taken a bias towards the weaker faction of the party following the speaker's refusal to accept a letter also written by the party seeking the expulsion of Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri from the senate.