Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Forces Ban On Bulawayo Day, Festival

31 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Bulawayo Correspondent

Spread This News

THE Covid-19 outbreak has forced the cancellation of the inaugural Bulawayo Day and Arts Festival which were scheduled to start on June 1, 2020.

The Bulawayo Day and the Arts Festival are hosted by the Bulawayo City Council.

The events were supposed to start this Monday, ending Saturday and were meant to provide an opportunity for the city to showcase its profound heritage, rich diversity and creative nature.

"For the past few weeks, in conjunction with all the partners and stakeholders, we have been working hard to explore all avenues to put on this year's festival," council spokesperson Nesisa Mpofu said.

"However, due to the continuing uncertainty regarding holding of public gatherings, the increasing number of coronavirus positive cases, the threat to people's health, and the potential need for an extended period of social distancing, we have taken the collective decision to suspend our 2020 programme as was planned."

Mpofu said the festival will now be held June next year while encouraging artistes and audiences to stay at home in line with a government directive to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Please be assured that we remain committed to re-launching fully in 2021," said Mpofu.

The council spokesperson said the local authority will however hold a digital launch of the event via Facebook.

"We will however still recognise June 1 as Bulawayo Day," she said.

"We will also hold a digital launch and three special virtual online pop-up events from Wednesday 3rd June to Friday 5th June on the Bulawayo Arts Festival and city of Bulawayo Facebook pages.

"This virtual launch and footprint will run under the theme 'We Own Winter' (WOW)."

Mpofu said whilst the immediate future was uncertain, the pioneering spirit of the festival will continue through various pop-up events during the year.

"We are very sad to have had to make this decision, particularly for the many artists who were billed and had made such great work and for all the audiences and people for whom the festival is so important.

"We will be in touch once we have more news and dates for the future," she said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.