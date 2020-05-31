Zimbabwe: Court Dissing Chamisa Led Group Bunch of Bad Losers - Komichi

31 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

REINSTATED MDC-T national chair Morgen Komichi has chided the Nelson Chamisa led MDC for apparently being bad losers in a raging party leadership contest won in the courts by ex-party Vice President Thokozani Khupe and her allies.

The courts recently declared Chamisa's rise to the helm of the country's biggest opposition in 2018 was done outside the MDC-T constitution.

They further restored the party's leadership into the hands of Khupe.

Khupe was elected VP in the 2014 MDC-T congress before she was joined by Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri who were 2016 handpicked as co-VPs by the now late founding MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Chamisa muscled his way to the helm of the party on the news of Tsvangirai's death 2018 and proceeded to join forces with some party breakaway groups to form the now MDC Alliance.

High Court Judge Tawanda Chitapi Friday declared MDC Alliance was not a political party but a coalition of like-minded opposition parties.

The growing incidence of legal defeats suffered by the Chamisa led group has given rise to wide MDC Alliance claims Zimbabwean courts were biased against the charismatic politician.

However, Komichi has moved to call his former allies to order.

"This is what we have faced every time these guys lose a case, they label it a political judgement," Komichi told NewZimbabwe.com Saturday.

"When they win a case, they celebrate.

"They are very subjective on how they practise the rule of law. It is the problem within their camp not to accept defeat.

"Anyone who has listened to the court arguments would see that the applicant's presentations were very poor, even in a lay man's point of view - who is not a lawyer - one would just give the same judgment that was passed by Judge Chitapi."

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved.

