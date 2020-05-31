Somalia: Several Feared Dead As Car Bomb Blows Up Passenger Bus Near Mogadishu

A line of police tape at a shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at night.

Several people are feared dead after a roadside bomb blew the bus they were traveling in near Mogadishu.

According to the police and eye witnesses, the remote controlled bomb hit the bus Hawa Abdi" village lower Shabelle region south of Mogadishu.

Police had not yet confirmed the number of casualties as at the time of publication.

Medical personnel and security forces made frantic efforts to save the injured and retrieve bodies.

No group had claimed responsibility bit Alshabab militants have in the recent past opted for car bombs to attack targets after their ground troops were driven out of the capital.