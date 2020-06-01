South Africa: School Reopening - 'The Timelines Were Unrealistic' - Unions React to Postponment

GCIS/Flickr
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga gives an update on the preparations for the re-opening of schools during a media briefing held at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria on May 19, 2020.
31 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) says the Department of Basic Education's timelines on the reopening of schools were always "unrealistic".

The union was speaking to News24 on Sunday evening, just minutes after the department postponed a much anticipated briefing by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on the readiness of schools to reopen. The department announced that it had decided that pupils would now only return from 8 June.

Sadtu secretariat officer Xolani Fakude said the union had always maintained that the system was "far from being ready" to reopen on Monday.

He said the union was aware of what was happening on the ground, which was why they were against the return of pupils to schools.

"From the onset, the timelines were unrealistic. We are all waiting for the briefing by the minister," Fakude.

Commenting on the postponment of the briefing to Monday, Fakude said: "We were waiting for the briefing as well and, where we are right now, we are just saying teachers should not go to schools that are not compliant. Where there is no compliance or proof to show a school is compliant in terms of WHO, Health and Labour, our members should not go there," Fakude said.

He added that pupils should not go to schools because the staggered approach was being rejected by the unions.

"We are saying, no learner must be left behind. Everyone must be taken along. We are treating the issue of a labour space differently from a learning space."

Fakude added that the sudden postponment had caused confusion, adding that the cause was "unrealistic timelines" which were set by the department on the reopening of schools.

'It's tragic'

The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) said it had "warned" the department about the reopening of schools on 1 June.

Fedsas chief Eexecutive Paul Colditz said they had recommended that schools reopen from 8 June during consultations with the department - and that the first week be used to ensure that all PPEs were delivered and that schools were ready.

"It is just tragic that it has come to a point that, at the very last possible minute, this decision has been taken," he said.

Colditz said it was, however, saddening that the Western Cape had released a statement saying it would be going ahead with welcoming pupils.

He said the federation was of the view that the education system was united and that all pupils should go back at the same time, adding that it was worrying that the Western Cape department had pushed ahead while there were growing cases in the province.

Colditz said the federation had consulted with the department on Saturday, where it had maintained its stance that schools should only reopen from 8 June.

Pronouncement of dates

The National Teachers' Union said it was concerned that the department had continued to pronounce dates, without ensuring that there were measures in place to have all non-negotiables implemented in schools.

"The minister has been pronouncing dates and none of the dates have been properly observed by all the provinces, simply because she is making pronouncements without monitoring what is really being done by the provinces," NATU president Allen Thompson said.

Thompson said the union was not convinced that schools would be able be ready within five days.

He added that the department should be focussing on what was being done by provinces to ensure they were receiving PPEs, water and sanitation, and that cleaning was underway.

"She is pronouncing dates, without any effort to ensure those dates materialise. We are dissapointed in what the minister is doing right now."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Last-Minute Delay in School Reopening for South African Learners
South Africa Moves to Lockdown Level 3 Come June 1st
Govt's COVID-19 Plan for Schools Unclear - South African Teachers
Is Now the Right Time for South African Schools to Reopen?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.