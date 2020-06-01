Rwanda: Interprovincial Travels, Taxi-Moto Restrictions Remain

1 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Restrictions on interprovincial movements and passenger taxi-moto services will remain, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement dated May 31.

The announcement effectively changed a previous government decision to set June 1 as the day these restrictions that have been in place since March 21 would be removed, according to resolutions of the recent cabinet meeting.

"After reassessment, transportation between provinces and the City of Kigali, as well as passenger moto services will remain closed until further notice in the interest of public health," reads parts of the Prime Minister's statement.

According to the communiqué, further Covid-19 measures will be announced by the cabinet on June 2.

Rwanda so far has 370 confirmed cases, of whom 256 have been discharged from treatment centres after recovery. The country also recorded the first death of this pandemic on May 30.

