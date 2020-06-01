Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records 307 New Cases, Total Exceeds 10,000

Premium Times
A Premium Times infographic showing cases of coronavirus in Nigeria as at May 31, 2020.
1 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodamola Owoseye

Nigeria's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday rose to 10,162 as 307 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Fourteen deaths were recorded from the virus on Sunday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 287.

Lagos recorded the highest figure of cases reported with 188 infections. The state also remains the epicentre for the disease.

There was a decline in the number of infections reported on Sunday (307) compared to the number reported on Saturday (553).

The country on Saturday had reported the highest daily figure of infections so far yet, since the beginning of the outbreak in Nigeria.

The agency in a tweet late Sunday night said the 307 new cases were reported in 15 states. These are Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ogun, Kaduna, Oyo, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kano, Delta, Imo, Rivers, Niger, Bauchi, Plateau and Kwara.

"Till date, 10162 cases have been confirmed, 3007 cases have been discharged and 287 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory," it said.

The 307 new cases are reported from 15 states - Lagos - 188, FCT - 44, Ogun - 19, Kaduna - 14, Oyo - 12, Bayelsa - 9, Gombe - 5, Kano - 3, Delta - 3, Imo - 2, Rivers - 2, Niger - 2, Bauchi - 2, Plateau - 1 and Kwara - 1.

BREAKDOWN

There are 6, 868 active COVID-19 cases in the country as 3,007 people have recovered and have been discharged, with 287 deaths recorded.

A breakdown of the 10,162 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 4,943 cases, followed by Kano - 954, FCT - 660, Katsina - 364, Edo - 284, Oyo - 292, Borno - 271,Jigawa - 270, Ogun - 278, Kaduna - 258, Bauchi - 238, Rivers - 206, Gombe - 161, Sokoto - 116, Plateau - 105, Kwara - 88, Delta - 83, Zamfara - 76, Nasarawa - 62, Yobe - 52, Akwa Ibom - 45, Osun - 45, Ebonyi - 40, Adamawa - 38, Imo - 36, Kebbi - 33, Niger - 32, Ondo - 25, Ekiti - 20, Enugu - 18, Taraba - 18, Bayelsa - 12, Anambra - 11, Abia - 10, Benue - 7 and Kogi - 2.

Despite the increasing figures, many Nigerians are alleging that Nigeria is not testing enough and the figures might not reflect the true situation in the country.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.