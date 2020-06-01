Kenya: Gor Mahia Fans in Nakuru Donate Foodstuff to the Needy

As the deadly coronavirus pandemic continues to affect many families in the country, a group of Gor Mahia fans in Nakuru have been engaging in a noble initiative of assisting the needy in the society.

Gor Mahia's Prestige Branch has been donating foodstuff to the vulnerable in Kaptembwa, Lanet, Rhonda and Bondeni among other estates in the outskirts of Nakuru town.

Branch Chairman Julius Juma told Nairobi News that so far they have assisted 45 families for the past two months and they will continue with the programme until the pandemic is defeated in the country.

He also called on well wishers and fans to continue giving any form of assistance to help the branch reach out and assist as many families as possible at this time of need.

"We started by giving out the foodstuff to our members then extended the same gesture to the community. We have enough foodstuff and we urge even our members who are in need to come forward for help," said Juma.

Some of the foodstuff Prestige Branch is giving out are maize flour, rice, wheat flour, two litres of cooking oil, a packet of green grams and milk.

The food donations are from K'Ogalo fans from the branch and friends who have been touched by the struggles of those who either lost their jobs or their means of livelihood have been affected by the pandemic.

The group was founded in 2009 with the core function being to support. The branch has been hosting Gor Mahia players for lunch whenever they play league matches at Afraha Stadium.