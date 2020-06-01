Kenya: 'You Still the G.o.a.t' - Zari Mourns Baby Daddy On 3rd Memorial

30 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has again paid glowing tribute to her ex-husband Ivan Ssemwanga on his third memorial.

Zari showered the late Mr Ssemwanga with praises remembering him for his big heart that made him generous to everyone who crossed paths with him.

The mother of five reminisced of their time together in South Africa where she lives with her children.

"You still the G.O.A.T even after 3 years of your passing. The game has never been the same since you left, December's are nolonger the same, obubalaza here in SA aint the same, pop bottle games not the same, your giving heart was never matched," Zari said.

She added: "You were the 'UN office for all'. Everyone else is just clowning or chasing clout. Your shoes are too big to fit/fill. Continue resting in peace champ, 3years already but it seems like yesterday. We love you and miss you always #TheDon."

The two got married in Uganda before moving to South Africa where they established their business.

From their union, they had three sons. They later broke up and Zari started dating Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz.

The two were blessed with two children Latiffa and Nilan.

However, they broke up in 2018. Zari and Diamond currently live separate lives but, however, continue to co-parent their children.

