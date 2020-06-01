Kenya: Betty Kyalo Says Goodbye to Her Viewers On K24 TV

31 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Sassy TV presenter Betty Kyalo has ended his two-year-old relationship with K24 TV with an emotional farewell to her fans in what appears to be her last show at the troubled station.

The popular Kyalo, formerly of KTN, also hinted she will soon join a rival media station.

"I really appreciate you all. It is now time for me to say goodbye here on K24 TV. Thank you so much for your support. I appreciate you, God bless you and I love you," she said.

Kyalo, who boasts a huge following on social media, anchors news and host two human interest shows on Friday and Saturday on K24 TV.

Kyalo's exit was somehow expected considering the TV station's parent company Mediamax Network Limited has been struggling financially and is set to lay off staff for in the coming month for the second time in six months.

Kyalo's exit also comes at a time a group of employees at the company moved to court following a payment row with the management over a planned 50 percent pay-cut as a way of mitigating the coronavirus pandemic.

Mediamax Network Limited has since announced its intent to retrench staff in the coming month, the second of such an exercise since December 2019.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

