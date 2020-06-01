Kenyan Buried in the U.S. After Mysterious Death

A Kenyan who has been serving in the US army and mysteriously died last week was on Friday laid to rest.

Mr John Moreka died while he was in the company of friends after he fell unconscious in his car.

Ms Agnes Sobi, a cousin of the late Moreka, said that he died on May 11, 2020, at the Grand Prairie Texas in the US.

"As a family, we lost a man who was loved by all, we shall really miss him," she said.

Another relative, John Omosa took to his Facebook page to mourn the late who was his uncle.

"May you rest in peace uncle," he said.

Mr Moreka died while in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after the complications persisted.

His lifeless body was then taken to Amalla funeral home in Texas, US.