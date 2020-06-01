Burundi First Lady in Nairobi

30 May 2020
The East African (Nairobi)

Burundi's First Lady Denise Nkurunziza was flown to Kenya on Tuesday night aboard an Amref evacuation aircraft for undisclosed medical treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

According to information from a source at Bujumbura International Airport, the flight left at 11:25pm Burundian time for JKIA, Nairobi. According to the source, the aircraft had nurses onboard.

On the manifest seen by The EastAfrican, listed were Burundi's First Lady, accompanied by three government officials.

Medivac flights

Earlier in the week, there was also information that Burundi Health Minister Thaddee Ndikumana had also flown to Nairobi aboard an Amref flight, on May 21.

His flight took off from the Bujumbura airport at 15:31pm local time and arrived in Nairobi 1844 Hrs.

The Health minister returned to Burundi on Tuesday 26 at about 1700 Hrs local time.

Burundi Health ministry spokesman Dr Jean Bosco Girukwishaka denied reports that the minister had tested positive for Covid-19 and did not either deny or confirm that the minister had left the country.

Burundi is one of few countries that did not have restrictive measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and had nationwide political campaigns and held a general election on May 20. Officially the country has recorded 42 Covid-19 cases and one fatality.

