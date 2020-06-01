Zimbabwe: Infant's Mutilated Body Sparks Ritual Killing Fears

Residents at a suburb here have been left in shock after a dismembered corpse of an infant was found in a garden at a house, raising fears of a ritual killing.

The body of what looked like a one-month-old baby was found in the early hours of Friday morning at a house belonging to one Barauta, with its left arm and both legs missing.

Police could not ascertain the gender of the infant.

Masvingo Provincial acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa confirmed the matter and said investigations were underway.

"We appeal to members of the public who may have information which can help us to investigate to come forward.

"Anybody can get in touch with the Officer in Charge Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Detective Inspector Muchedzi on 0775535810 or visit any nearest police station. You can also call or App the police on 0775996945," said Dehwa.

According to the police, the mother of the deceased child has not been identified.

Incidentally, a Chiredzi women recently lost her newly born baby, soon after being discharged from hospital, to a woman who had offered assistance in carrying the new-born.

Masvingo and Chiredzi are not too far apart.