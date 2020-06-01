Zimbabwe Parliament to Dump British Traditions - Mudenda

1 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

As Zimbabwe builds a new parliament set for opening next March, Speaker Jacob Mudenda says the national assembly will finally break from British parliamentary traditions for homegrown cultural norms and values.

Mudenda said this after Zanu PF Musikavanhu MP, Joshua Murire queried why the country had continued to follow British traditions (Mercers) in the house, 40 years after independence.

Murire urged Mudenda under the Standing Rules and Orders regulations to reconsider removing the Mercers in the Chamber which according to the legislator "still resembled the colonial period".

The Speaker welcomed the "good observation" by the MP saying this was work in progress.

"The observation by the member is pertinent," Mudenda said.

"The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders has assigned Committee on Cultural Affairs chaired by Zanu PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi.

"The team is working on the new design and other actors that need to decorate our parliament and therefore cut the umbilical code with the colonial era."

He revealed the committee has gone further to design a new dress code of the presiding parliamentary officers and their assistants "in order to reflect our national identity".

"Work is in progress and should be attained before year-end and before we move to the new parliament in March next year," said the Speaker.

Zimbabwe attained independence from Britain in April 1980, following nearly a century of white rule.

However, the British systems still remain firmly entrenched in its traditions with the country still reluctant to abandon them.

