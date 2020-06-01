Malawi: Gabadinho Mhango Excited With Return of Football

South Africa-based red-hot forward Frank 'Gabadinho' Mhango is excited with the expected return of football in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Gaba: Ready for football action

The PSL was suspended due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic lockdown but on Saturday, Minister of Sports and Culture Nathi Mthethwa announced that sports like football, rugby and cricket can return in South Africa under Level 3 of the Lockdown which starts Monday June 1.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) and the PSL are yet to make their own announcements as to when exactly the games may start.

However, this is good news to current PSL leading goal scorer Mhango who plays for Orlando Pirates.

He told Nyasa Times that he can't wait to go back and play.

"Oh yes I am happy that we can go back to train and play again. I have been training on my own throughout the Lockdown but its different when you train with the rest of the team. I am ready even to play right now because I have been keeping fit. I want to finish off the season and finish off in top form with scoring goals for the team," Mhango said.

Mhango has so far scored 14 goals in 23 league games his team Pirates have played so far.

With seven games to go his nearest rivals are on 12 goals fighting for the end of the season Top Goal Scorer.