South Sudan: Vice President Igga Tests Positive for COVID-19

South Sudan's Second Vice President James Wani Igga has tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the tally of VPs with the virus to three. South Sudan has five vice presidents.

Speaking on Saturday night on the state-run TV, SSBC, Mr Igga urged all citizens to voluntary test for Covid-19 so they can know their status and help "stop the spread of this pandemic."

First Vice President Riek Machar and Fifth Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi last week publicly declared they had tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Third Vice President Taban Deng Gai and Fourth Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior are the only VPs who have not tested positive for the coronavirus.

Other officials who also tested positive for the coronavirus last week are Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth and Defense Minister Angelina Teny, who is Dr Machar's wife.

Former National Security Minister Majak Agoot also said he tested positive for Covid-19.

South Sudan last Wednesday confirmed 188 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 994, with six recoveries and 10 deaths.

With this surge in Covid-19 numbers, Health Minister Achuei Yol said the National Committee on Covid-19 has requested the presidency to consider imposing a countrywide lockdown so it can effectively screen people in the capital Juba.

"We want to do mass testing in Juba to know how many people are sick, that is why we are calling for 2-3 weeks' lockdown," Minister Yol said.

The Presidential Press Secretary's office said the president received the request but is yet to decide over the matter.