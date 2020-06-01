South Africa: Protests Over Destruction of Illegal Structures Disrupt Traffic in Cape Town

Traffic in Cape Town was disrupted on Monday morning due to protest action in Joe Slovo Park between Milnerton and Montague Gardens.

According to Maxine Bezuidenhout, spokesperson for Traffic Services, Omuramba Road was closed between Racecourse Road and Bosmansdam Road.

Freedom Way was also closed between Koeberg Road and Montague Drive.

"The area is extremely volatile, [with] rubble and two containers in the roadway," Bezuidenhout said.

The protest action was seemingly due to illegal structures that were destroyed, she said.

Source: News24