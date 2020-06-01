South Africa: Protests Over Destruction of Illegal Structures Disrupt Traffic in Cape Town

1 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Traffic in Cape Town was disrupted on Monday morning due to protest action in Joe Slovo Park between Milnerton and Montague Gardens.

According to Maxine Bezuidenhout, spokesperson for Traffic Services, Omuramba Road was closed between Racecourse Road and Bosmansdam Road.

Freedom Way was also closed between Koeberg Road and Montague Drive.

"The area is extremely volatile, [with] rubble and two containers in the roadway," Bezuidenhout said.

The protest action was seemingly due to illegal structures that were destroyed, she said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.